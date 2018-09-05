Kingston and Humane Society agree on new 5-month deal for pound services

The Kingston Humane Society is getting a major increase in funding to operate the city’s animal pound services.

On Tuesday night, city council agreed on an interim contract. The five-month deal will pay the society around $21,000 a month including emergency veterinary care for those impounded animals.

“It is an increase of approximately $9,000 over the average monthly giving,” said Connie Ball, the executive director of the local humane society.

The Humane Society was the only one to bid on the proposal. The measure was taken after the city’s animal pound contract went $30,000 over budget, so far this year.

Greg McLean is the policy and program co-ordinator for the city and says care for impounded animals will continue uninterrupted while this temporary funding formula is in place.

“This is a deal that we can both live with for the next five months and that will give us time to assess what a fair deal would be going forward for a longer deal.”

McLean says the city will work on a longer deal in January once a new council is in place. Only time will tell whether this is the purrr-fect partnership and pricing model or if both sides are barking up the wrong tree.