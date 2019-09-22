Charges laid against B.C. man in hit and run that left Alberta woman in a coma

A B.C. man — accused of being drunk behind the wheel in a Vancouver Island hit-and-run crash that left an Alberta woman in a coma — has been charged, police say.

The crash happened near Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue in Saanich, B.C., at around 7 a.m. on July 15, when the driver of a blue minivan smashed into a woman driving a scooter, police say.

The van then crashed into a telephone pole and the suspect fled, before being arrested a short distance away, according to police.

Drake Reynes, 25, is now facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, driving over the 0.8 blood alcohol limit and failing to stay at the scene of the crash.

Aisha Strange, the 20-year-old victim of the crash, was a University of Victoria political science student who was on her way to her summer job, according to a GoFundMe account created by her family.

She suffered multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury and has been in a coma since the crash, according to her aunt, Sue Nicholls.

“The results of this accident have been a nightmare for her family and friends,” wrote Nicholls.

“Aisha remains in a coma and continues to heal inside. She feels surrounded by the love and prayers and positive energy from her doting parents, amazing sister, extended family and you — her awesome community of angels.”

Strange was transferred to the Calgary Foothills Hospital to be closer to her family earlier this month, according to her aunt.

Supporters have raised more than $86,000 for Strange, who will face a “very long journey” to recovery with “unpredictable results,” her family says.