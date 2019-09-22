2 men shot in Côte-Saint-Luc, 1 in critical condition: Montreal police

A man is in critical condition after an attempted double murder in Côte-Saint-Luc on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old man was shot several times in his upper and lower body shortly after 10 p.m. when an individual presented themselves at the door of a residence on Mackle Road near Eldridge Avenue.

Police say the suspect opened fire as soon as the front door opened, targeting the men inside the house.

Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in his lower body but police say he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the suspect is still wanted.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to try and determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

