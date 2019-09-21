Police say motorcyclist killed in Highway crash northeast of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say a motorcyclist is dead after crash on Highway 30, northeast of Montreal.

The accident took place near Contrecoeur sometime late Friday night.

Police say they received a call from a motorist who reported the accident shortly before midnight.

Responding officers say they found motorcycle debris and its badly injured driver — a man in his 20s.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died early Saturday.

Spokeswoman Stéphanie Jauvin says it doesn’t appear any other vehicle was involved in the accident.

