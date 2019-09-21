Missing hikers found following search of Long Lake trails
Police found two hikers Saturday morning after the pair were reported missing just after midnight.
Halifax Regional Police received a call at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday that two women, ages 53 and 58, had not returned after going hiking on the Long Lake trails in Halifax.
READ MORE: Australian man carries broken leg for 2 days after 19-foot fall during solo hike
Due to the size of the area and unknown location of the missing hikers, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded with a drone.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police said both hikers were found using the drones’ night vision equipment, approximately 750 metres from St. Margaret’s Bay Road and Albert Walker Road.
READ MORE: Backcountry hike to see Banff bison a spiritual journey for group of Alberta women
A police service dog and officers with night vision equipment were directed to the hikers’ location. Officers escorted both hikers out of the woods at 4:00 a.m.
Police said neither hiker was injured.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.