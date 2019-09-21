Missing hikers found following search of Long Lake trails

Police found two hikers Saturday morning after the pair were reported missing just after midnight.

Halifax Regional Police received a call at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday that two women, ages 53 and 58, had not returned after going hiking on the Long Lake trails in Halifax.

Due to the size of the area and unknown location of the missing hikers, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded with a drone.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police said both hikers were found using the drones’ night vision equipment, approximately 750 metres from St. Margaret’s Bay Road and Albert Walker Road.

A police service dog and officers with night vision equipment were directed to the hikers’ location. Officers escorted both hikers out of the woods at 4:00 a.m.

Police said neither hiker was injured.