Winnipeg Transit union says its reached tentative agreement with city

The union representing Winnipeg Transit workers says it’s reached a tentative agreement with the City of Winnipeg.

The Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 (ATU) says through the deal has been endorsed by the union’s bargaining committee, details won’t be made public until it’s ratified by union members.

“We think that we’ve reached an agreement that is fair to both sides and we’re excited to be bringing an offer that we can work with to our membership for ratification,” said union president Aleem Chaudhary, in a release sent late Friday afternoon.

“I want to thank our negotiating team, our members for their faith in our efforts and for the tremendous public support that has truly empowered our members.”

The City of Winnipeg confirmed a tentative deal has been reached but did not comment further.

Transit workers have been without a contract since the previous agreement expired on Jan. 12.

The two sides have been negotiating unsuccessfully all year, with the city declaring the talks had come to an impasse — and warning a strike was likely — over the summer.

Transit workers voted against the city’s latest offer in August, with just over 92 per cent of members rejecting the deal that included an eight per cent wage increase over four years.

While the ATU had originally asked for 11 per cent over four years, following the August vote the union said it would accept a 7.75 per cent wage increase if the city agreed to improve working conditions.

Union representatives said at the time they were focusing on several issues, which include better bus schedules, recovery time for drivers and mental health support.

The ATU says voting on the tentative agreement will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 4 and declined further comment until after the ratification vote.

