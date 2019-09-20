Bradford shoplifter armed with lumber charged with assault: police

A 32-year-old Bradford man has been charged with theft and assault with a weapon following a shoplifting incident on Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they were dispatched on Wednesday at about 11 a.m. to a theft in progress at a store on Langford Boulevard in Bradford.

A loss prevention officer from a store on Holland Street called police after the shoplifter refused to be arrested and brandished a piece of lumber, officers say.

The suspect was subsequently arrested inside the second store, and the items stolen from the first location were recovered, police add.

The Bradford man was charged with theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, police say.

Police seized the lumber that was used as a weapon, officers say, and no one was injured during the incidents.

The accused was released with a future court date.

