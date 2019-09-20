Crime
September 20, 2019 2:13 pm

Manitoba man faces big fines after driving with baby seat balanced on car’s console

By Online Journalist  Global News

The car seat was balanced precariously on the console between the two front seats.

RCMP Manitoba / Twitter
A A

A driver is facing almost $1,700 in fines and had his vehicle towed after being caught by Manitoba RCMP driving under extremely dangerous conditions.

Police said a baby’s carseat was sitting on the console at the front of the vehicle rather than being properly, safely restrained in the back. A 13-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle without a seatbelt.

READ MORE: Buckle up: RCMP, MPI say many Manitoba drivers still not using seatbelts

The 46-year-old driver failed to show police his license, and RCMP discovered that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

WATCH: Coroner would like to see seatbelts on all buses in wake of Humboldt crash

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Seat
Dangerous Driving
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
seatbelts

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.