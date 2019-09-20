Manitoba man faces big fines after driving with baby seat balanced on car’s console

A driver is facing almost $1,700 in fines and had his vehicle towed after being caught by Manitoba RCMP driving under extremely dangerous conditions.

Police said a baby’s carseat was sitting on the console at the front of the vehicle rather than being properly, safely restrained in the back. A 13-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle without a seatbelt.

READ MORE: Buckle up: RCMP, MPI say many Manitoba drivers still not using seatbelts

The 46-year-old driver failed to show police his license, and RCMP discovered that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

This baby’s carseat was just sitting on the console & could have been ejected in a collision. 46yo driver also had a 13yo passenger w/o a seatbelt, unregistered, uninsured vehicle & failed to produce his license = $1679 fines. Vehicle towed. #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/XvxkiX5vwn — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 20, 2019

WATCH: Coroner would like to see seatbelts on all buses in wake of Humboldt crash