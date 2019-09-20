Inmate convicted of sexual assault released in Calgary

Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who was released in Calgary on Friday.

Michael Christopher Delmas just finished serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Medicine Hat, Alta. with a female known to Delmas, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

The 36-year-old has a handful of previous convictions including sexual interference, flight from police, fraud, theft, break and enter and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

According to CPS, the majority of Delmas’ crimes were committed in Medicine Hat.

Police describe Delmas as being five-foot-11 tall with a medium build, brown eyes and hair, and weighing 180 pounds.

Police said the warning about Delmas’ release was issued in the interest of public safety, and that he will continue to be monitored by CPS’ High Risk Offender Program.