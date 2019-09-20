Two Niagara men charged with drug trafficking in St Catharines: police

Police in St. Catharines have made arrests connected to a drug trafficking investigation that began in August.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say their Crime Unit arrested two men in their ’60s after an estimated $32,000 in illegal drugs and $20,000 in cash were seized at an apartment in a north St. Catharines neighbourhood.

A 64-year-old from St. Catharines is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, say police.

A 62-year-old from Welland is facing one count of trafficking.

