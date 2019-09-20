Canada
September 20, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 2:20 pm

Moose Jaw, Sask. mayor petitions for actor Jon Hamm to be ‘New Canadian’ following ad

By Online Producer  Global News

The Mayor of Moose Jaw wants to give actor Jon Hamm 'New Canadian' citizenship following a nod to Moose Jaw in a national commercial.

Youtube / Fraser Tolmie
The mayor of Moose Jaw, Sask., Frasier Tolmie, is petitioning for American actor Jon Hamm‘s Canadian citizenship denial to be re-considered.

It’s in response to a SkipTheDishes commercial in which Hamm celebrates becoming Canadian by ordering a meal through the food delivery app.

To cement his citizenship, he buys a “Moose Jaw,” and a “Yellowknife,” along with a “Sault Ste. Marie,” which he follows with “whatever that is.”

An assistant quickly notifies the Mad Men actor that his citizenship was denied, but offers an idea that Hamm creates ‘New Canada.’

Cue Tolmie’s response: “If we can get 1,000 signatures, well Jon, I’m going to do the most Canadian thing ever. I’m going to walk up to you, look you in the eye and I’m going to say ‘I’m sorry. It’s been all a misunderstanding, eh?’”

He opened the tongue-in-cheek video by notifying the actor he had “recently heard the sad news” that his citizenship application had been denied.

Story continues below

Tolmie goes on to say that if he was elected prime minister of ‘New Canada,’ he “would have you swear allegiance to our moose, our national animal. We would do new things in New Canada. Thursday would be the new Friday. Chocolate would be a vegetable. Maple syrup would be a beverage. Bacon would be our favourite colour and flavour.”

Tolmie then announces it his endeavour to ask the people of ‘New Canada’ to sign a petition to make Hamm a New Canadian citizen.

At the time of this writing, the petition has just over 100 signatures.

