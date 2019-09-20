Health
September 20, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 2:04 pm

Walmart, Sam’s Clubs to stop selling electronic cigarettes

By Anne D'Innocenzio The Associated Press

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

