Saskatoon company fined $84K in workplace incident

A Saskatoon-based company has been fined a total of $84,000 in an incident over three years ago that left a worker with serious injuries.

The workplace incident happened on Aug. 18, 2016, near Saskatoon when a scissor lift being operated by the worker was struck by an overhead crane, knocking the lift to the ground.

READ MORE: Swift Current, Sask. man fined in workplace incident

The worker suffered serious injuries to his arm and pelvis.

Fire Sand Glass Real Estate Ltd. pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 under occupational health and safety regulations for failing to ensure all activities at a worksite that may affect the health or safety of workers are co-ordinated.

The company was fined $60,000 along with a surcharge of $24,000.

READ MORE: Company fined in 2016 Saskatoon workplace incident

Fire Sand Glass Real Estate is the second company to be fined in the incident.

Prairie Crane Inc. was fined $80,000 in December 2018 after pleading guilty for failing to ensure a worker was trained and had sufficient experience to perform the work safely.

WATCH (JUne 2019): Educating youth on workplace safety