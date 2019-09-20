Alberta man wanted for attempted murder arrested on Alexis First Nation

A 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and several other offences has been arrested.

Elvis Parker Mustooch was arrested on the Alexis First Nation on Wednesday. Mayerthorpe RCMP said Mustooch was arrested from a home without incident.

Mustooch was wanted for attempted murder and other firearms-related offences after a man showed up at the Whitecourt Hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6.

Katrina Judy Tuckwood was also wanted in connection with the attempted murder investigation. RCMP said the 22-year-old from Whitecourt was arrested on Aug. 18.

Mustooch is now facing the following new charges, RCMP said Thursday:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x2)

Alter/remove/obliterate vehicle identification number

Unauthorized use/carry a firearm

Possession of dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm without a licence to possess

Possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained in the commission of an offence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Fail to comply with recognizance (x2)

Fail to comply with probation order (x2)

Mustooch remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Oct. 22. He is also scheduled for a separate court appearance in Mayerthorpe on Oct. 24.