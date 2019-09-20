Alberta man wanted for attempted murder arrested on Alexis First Nation

A 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and several other offences has been arrested.
Elvis Parker Mustooch was arrested on the Alexis First Nation on Wednesday. Mayerthorpe RCMP said Mustooch was arrested from a home without incident.
READ MORE: Whitecourt RCMP seek 2 people wanted for attempted murder
Mustooch was wanted for attempted murder and other firearms-related offences after a man showed up at the Whitecourt Hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6.
Katrina Judy Tuckwood was also wanted in connection with the attempted murder investigation. RCMP said the 22-year-old from Whitecourt was arrested on Aug. 18.
Mustooch is now facing the following new charges, RCMP said Thursday:
READ MORE: Alberta government suggests small rural areas pay for policing: NDP
Mustooch remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Oct. 22. He is also scheduled for a separate court appearance in Mayerthorpe on Oct. 24.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.