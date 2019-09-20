Crime
September 20, 2019 10:44 am

Alberta man wanted for attempted murder arrested on Alexis First Nation

By Online Supervisor  Global News

RCMP say Elvis Parker Mustooch was arrested on the Alexis First Nation on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was wanted for attempted murder and other offences.

A 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and several other offences has been arrested.

Elvis Parker Mustooch was arrested on the Alexis First Nation on Wednesday. Mayerthorpe RCMP said Mustooch was arrested from a home without incident.

Mustooch was wanted for attempted murder and other firearms-related offences after a man showed up at the Whitecourt Hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6.

Katrina Judy Tuckwood was also wanted in connection with the attempted murder investigation. RCMP said the 22-year-old from Whitecourt was arrested on Aug. 18.

Mustooch is now facing the following new charges, RCMP said Thursday:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x2)
  • Alter/remove/obliterate vehicle identification number
  • Unauthorized use/carry a firearm
  • Possession of dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm without a licence to possess
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained in the commission of an offence
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Fail to comply with recognizance (x2)
  • Fail to comply with probation order (x2)

Mustooch remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Oct. 22. He is also scheduled for a separate court appearance in Mayerthorpe on Oct. 24.

