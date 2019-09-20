Kelowna townhouse fire displaces four people

Crews were called to the 200 block of Briarwood Road in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood around 6:20 on Thursday evening.

There were reports of black smoke coming from a bedroom on the second floor of a townhouse.

RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service also attended.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames in a second story bedroom.

They managed to extinguish the fire before it extended into the roof or other units.

Four people have been displaced from the unit where the fire broke out. Everyone else in the complex was allowed to return to their homes.

Three people were taken to Kelowna General Hospital for mild burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.