September 19, 2019 11:57 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 12:03 am

Shots fired outside Toronto Eaton Centre shortly after man injured in downtown shooting

Police block off part of Dundas Street East after a man was shot Thursday evening.

Toronto police are probing a pair of shooting incidents in downtown Toronto, one of which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Sumach Street and Dundas Street East just before 10 p.m. on Thursday with reports a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Shortly after 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Dundas Street West with reports a man firing shots at a vehicle on the street.

A police spokesperson told Global News the building was also hit in the gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries.

It’s not known if the incidents are connected.

As of Thursday night, police didn’t release descriptions of the suspects in either incident.

