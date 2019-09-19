Calgary mayor says Justin Trudeau in brownface a ‘sucker punch;’ councillor calls it ‘nonsense’

Calgary’s mayor said he was disappointed when images surfaced on Wednesday night showing federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface makeup.

“When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker punch,” Naheed Nenshi said on Thursday.

“I think for me, and for a lot of people from minority communities, it really makes you start to think: ‘When is this ever going to end?’

“You work so hard, you go to school, you know you have to be just a little bit better than the next person because you have to prove just a little bit more. You succeed, you go on in your career, maybe even become the mayor, and then you’re reminded in the worst possible way that people you respect, people you admire, people who are allies in the battle with you, still need a little bit of education.”

Nenshi went on to say it was “deeply troubling” that “we have not made the space in this country to have a real conversation about what is happening in terms of our diverse pluralistic ideal in this nation.”

READ MORE: Amarjeet Sohi ‘very disheartened’ by images of Trudeau in racist makeup

Nenshi said he doesn’t believe Trudeau is racist or had racist intentions when he put on the makeup.

“Do I think that the prime minister was acknowledging or actively being a racist? Do I think that he looked at himself in the mirror on the way to the party and said, ‘Wow, this is super racist and I’m going to do it anyway.’ Of course not. Of course not,” he said.

“But I think we have to ask ourselves why enough people in 2001 thought that was OK. Why enough people thought it was OK to take a picture of that. Put it in a yearbook. Why no one said anything about it for nearly two decades.”

READ MORE: Racism can become a political flashpoint — advocates say it needs to be a conversation

The black-and-white image, published by Time magazine on Wednesday, was taken in 2001 and printed in a West Point Grey Academy yearbook, where Trudeau taught. Soon after the image was published, Trudeau publicly apologized aboard his campaign plane.

During the apology, Trudeau said there was a photo of him at a high school talent show performing the song Day-O “with makeup on.”

On Thursday morning, Global News released a 1990 video showing Trudeau wearing blackface makeup.

In a Thursday apology, Trudeau said he recognized racialized Canadians were hurt by his actions.

“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity,” he said. “This is something that I deeply, deeply regret.”

WATCH: Trudeau says he now believes the act of ‘darkening your skin’ to be ‘unacceptable’

Ward 3 Councillor Jyoti Gondek also had some choice words about Trudeau’s actions on Thursday, saying she was offended that a person representing the country didn’t have better judgement.

“I think it’s fantastic that he apologized,” Gondek said. “Do I think he’s a racist? No. Do I think he lacks judgement? Absolutely.

“I think someone who grew up with a father who is a prime minister should know better. That’s what amazes me about this whole thing.”

Gondek said in the middle of a federal election, incidents like this take the focus away from important issues like the economy. She said instead, voters are being distracted by “nonsense like this.”

READ MORE: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup

“For me, the harm of an episode like this is the global perception of Canada,” Gondek said.

“This is a man that we elected to represent us and this is the kind of stuff that’s surfacing.

“I don’t believe he’s a racist but I think he’s someone that likes to have fun and gets caught up and doesn’t think about the situations he’s going to put himself in and that’s not exactly leadership material.”

— With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson and James Armstrong