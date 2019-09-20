Saskatchewan weather outlook: warm finish to summer, start to fall

It will be a warm finish to summer and start to fall.

Weather forecast

Friday

Clouds that slid in with showers overnight clear during the day with a return to sunshine to finish the day as temperatures pop back up into the low 20s.

Friday night

Clearing skies continue across the province Friday evening as the mercury slips back into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

A mostly sunny day is ahead for Saskatoon on Saturday with a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers in the morning for Regina.

The final weekend of summer will start on a seasonal note with afternoon highs making it into the mid-to-upper teens.

Sunday

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return for the final day of summer on Sunday as temperatures return to the low 20s in both cities.

Work week outlook

Fall officially begins in Saskatchewan at 1:50 a.m. CST on Monday and afternoon highs will stay in the low-to-mid 20s for the first day of the new season with a bit of a breeze before dipping back into the teens.

Clouds are likely to linger in Saskatoon for the first day of fall before sunshine returns by mid-week.

The September 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jina Molnar near Melville:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.