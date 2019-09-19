Regina police looking for suspect in connection with overnight shooting

Regina police say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a morning shooting in the 2200 block of Osler Street.

Officers said they arrived in the area at about 12:40 a.m. after multiple reports of people saying they heard a single gunshot and the possibility of an injured person.

Shortly after those reports were received, a male victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and said it had happened in the same area, according to police.

Police said the injury was non-life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

The investigation is “active and ongoing,” according to police.

They also said they believe it was not a random attack, but are still working to clarify the circumstances of the incident and who was involved.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, your local police department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).