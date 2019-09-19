Canadian Armed Forces warn of low-level aircraft in southern N.B. next week

Keep your eyes peeled for Canadian military aircraft flying at a low level if you’re in southern New Brunswick next week.

The Canadian Armed Forces say residents of Sussex, Harvey Station and Welsford should be aware of a training exercise planned for next week.

The exercise will involve personnel and equipment from the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

The Canadian Armed Forces say planes will be conducting “occasional” low-level flying operations in the area between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1.

Cloud cover leads to an increase in the intensity of noise generated by low-level aircraft, and the Canadian Armed Forces are letting residents know that could happen as the exercise rolls out next week.