3 people injured in Highway 2A crash near Olds

RCMP believe weather was a contributing factor in a highway crash near Olds, Alta. on Thursday that sent three people to hospital.

The collision happened on Highway 2A and Township Road 320 just before 9 p.m.

In a news release, Olds RCMP said the vehicle rolled as it exited Highway 2A, entering a ditch and shearing a power pole in the process.

The driver was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived, RCMP stated.

EMS rushed the woman to hospital in nearby Didsbury, where she was then flown to a different hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

RCMP said two other passengers were transported to hospital via EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash, which RCMP said happened during a severe thunderstorm, caused the temporary closure of Highway 2A at the Olds/Didsbury Airport.

The town of Olds is located about 60 kilometres south of Red Deer and 90 kilometres north of Calgary.