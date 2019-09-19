Montreal police investigating attempted murder in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police are investing an attempted murder in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Wednesday night.

Police said armed suspects allegedly entered an apartment on Baldwin Street at 11:30 p.m.

Manuel Couture, spokesperson for Montreal police, said he believes the two were looking for something in the home.

“Not finding what they wanted, they fired at a victim – a man aged 46 – before leaving the premises,” he said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries. His condition has since stabilized.

Police said the two suspects fled the scene. Another person who was in the home was not injured.

No arrests have yet been made; the investigation continues.

