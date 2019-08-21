Canada
August 21, 2019 10:23 am
Updated: August 21, 2019 2:47 pm

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire forces evacuation of 16 apartments

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Residents from 16 apartments in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal’s east end were forced from their homes following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The blaze started at 3:15 a.m. on the roof of the three-storey building, which is located on Rouville Street near Préfontaine Street.

Two of the apartments reportedly suffered water damage.

The Red Cross was called in to care for the residents. Most of them will be able to return to their homes by the end of day Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

