Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire forces evacuation of 16 apartments

Residents from 16 apartments in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal’s east end were forced from their homes following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The blaze started at 3:15 a.m. on the roof of the three-storey building, which is located on Rouville Street near Préfontaine Street.

READ MORE: Police searching for 3 witnesses to Hochelaga-Maisonneuve warehouse fire

Two of the apartments reportedly suffered water damage.

The Red Cross was called in to care for the residents. Most of them will be able to return to their homes by the end of day Wednesday.

READ MORE: Montreal auxiliary firefighters celebrate 75 years of service

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.