Lethbridge man granted bail part-way through manslaughter trial

One of the two men being tried for the death of Ken First Rider has been granted bail.

Simon Danny Scout is on trial for manslaughter in the November 2017 death of First Rider, who was found unresponsive in a north Lethbridge home and later pronounced dead at the scene.

First Rider’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy and Scout, along with co-accused Rylan Twigg, was charged with second-degree murder.

At the start of their judge-alone trial, the Crown said it would be pursuing convictions of manslaughter instead.

Scout’s defense lawyer, Vince Guinan, argued that because certain expert witnesses weren’t going to be available during previously-set trial times, there could be unexpected delays in the six-week trial and therefore requested Justice Johnna C. Kubik grant his client bail.

Scout’s bail comes with a long list of release conditions including reporting daily to the police station or courthouse, no-contact orders with several people including his co-accused and he has to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

In considering whether to grant Scout bail, court heard several challenges he may face upon release, including the lack of support the 20-year-old has. Court heard both of his parents died when he was a child and he’s also lost his grandparents. Scout’s lawyer told the court he will be working with community organizations to find housing for Scout upon his release but in the meantime, he will reside at the Lethbridge shelter.

Kubik told the court, “Mr. Scout is stuck in a nearly impossible position,” but said that isn’t reason enough to keep him in custody.

This is the second time Scout has been granted bail — his first was revoked in October of 2018 after he breached conditions. He has been in custody ever since.

The first bail hearing for Twigg is expected Friday morning.

The trial is set to run for six weeks. Additional dates in January have been set aside if needed.