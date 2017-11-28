Crime
November 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 7:01 pm

Lethbridge Police charge 2 men with second-degree murder

By Digital journalist  Global News

Lethbridge Police have charged two people with second degree murder after a 45-year-old man was found dead early Monday.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
A A

Police say two men are now facing charges in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man found inside a north Lethbridge home early Monday.

Around 7:20 a.m., EMS were called to a report of an unresponsive man inside a home in the 1200 block of 9 Avenue North.

READ MORE: ‘He was lying there in a pool of blood’: Arrest made in Lethbridge suspicious death

The victim, who has been identified as Kenrick First Rider, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe First Rider had been involved in a verbal dispute with two other men at the home, which later turned physical. He suffered fatal injuries.

An autopsy completed on Tuesday ruled First Rider’s death as a homicide.

Police say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Rylan James Wyatt Twigg, attended the police station late Friday afternoon and was arrested without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday afternoon.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Simon Danny Scout, is still being sought by investigators.

19-year-old Simon Danny Scout

Lethbridge Police Service

Scout is also accused of second-degree murder in First Rider’s death and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and a media availability is anticipated sometime on Wednesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kenrick First Rider
Lethbridge
Lethbridge fatal assault
Lethbridge Police
lps
Murder
Police
Rylan James Wyatt Twigg
Second Degree Murder
Simon Danny Scout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News