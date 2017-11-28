Lethbridge Police charge 2 men with second-degree murder

Police say two men are now facing charges in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man found inside a north Lethbridge home early Monday.

Around 7:20 a.m., EMS were called to a report of an unresponsive man inside a home in the 1200 block of 9 Avenue North.

The victim, who has been identified as Kenrick First Rider, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe First Rider had been involved in a verbal dispute with two other men at the home, which later turned physical. He suffered fatal injuries.

An autopsy completed on Tuesday ruled First Rider’s death as a homicide.

Police say one of the suspects, 23-year-old Rylan James Wyatt Twigg, attended the police station late Friday afternoon and was arrested without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday afternoon.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Simon Danny Scout, is still being sought by investigators.

Scout is also accused of second-degree murder in First Rider’s death and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and a media availability is anticipated sometime on Wednesday.