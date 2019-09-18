Calgary sex offender Kenneth Hornby wants to change guilty plea

A convicted Calgary man, Kenneth Hornby, wants to withdraw his guilty plea in connection with the sexual assault of a five-year-old boy.

Hornby pleaded guilty to molesting the boy in an alley in 2017.

A judge was expected to rule on whether or not to declare him a dangerous offender, but on Wednesday, his lawyer told Justice Suzanne Bensler that he could no longer represent Hornby.

Defence counsel Adriano Iovinellli said that his client had indicated that he wished to make an application to the court that neither he nor his co-counsel Michelle Parhar was willing to make.

Bensler asked Hornby, who had been escorted into the courtroom by a sheriff, if he intended to get a new lawyer.

He confirmed that he had already chosen his new counsel.

“I must accept the application to remove counsel Michelle Parhar and Mr. Iovinelli,” said Bensler.

The case was adjourned until October, when Hornby’s new lawyer will deal with his application.

The convicted sex offender has a history of abusing assaulting boys dating back to the 1980’s.