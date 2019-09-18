‘Everybody wants to beat us’: Kingston Ice Wolves open new season Friday

The Kingston Ice Wolves hope to continue howling in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

The Ice Wolves, coached by Troy Sweet, captured the regular season pennant last year for the first time in the team’s eight-year history. They then proceeded to win a bronze medal at the provincial championship tournament in Stoney Creek.

The Ice Wolves open a new season on Friday Sept. 20 against the Windsor Wildcats; game time at the Invista Centre is 7:30 p.m.

“Were super excited to get things going,” said Rachel Cooper.

The 17-year-old defenceman is a graduate of the Kingston Midget Ice Wolves and she looks forward to some stiffer competition in the Provincial league.

“It will be a lot quicker, that’s for sure,” Cooper said. “I’m so happy I made this team. We have tremendous chemistry already.

“We have a winning culture in the dressing room and believe we can repeat last years performance.

“Everybody is so supportive of each other and it really shows on the ice.”

Another newcomer to this years team is Emma Campbell. The 18-year-old defenceman from Barrie played last year with the Aurora Midget Tigers.

“I couldn’t be happier about joining this team,” Campbell said.

“The girls were so welcoming. Were having a blast together already and the season hasn’t even started yet. Were all working towards the same goal and that’s to win as many games as possible and going as far as we can in the playoffs.”

If pre-season play is any indication, the Ice Wolves will once again challenge for first place in the overall standings.

At a tournament last week in Stoney Creek, they won five straight games and scored more than 30 goals.

Cooper was impressed with the team’s play but admits it was only exhibition.

“We played super well” continued the talented young blueliner, “but our coach cautioned us about getting ahead of ourselves. It starts for real on Friday and I have no doubt the girls will be ready to roll.”