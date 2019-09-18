Locations for 6 Broadway Subway stations unveiled by provincial government

Next stop: Arbutus.

The B.C. government has finalized the locations of the six underground stations that will make up the SkyTrain extension that will run west to Arbutus Street.

Great Northern Way station, which will be located at the east side of Thornton Street just north of Great Northern Way, aims to provide better access to Emily Carr University of Art and Design’s Great Northern Way Campus and the creative economy hub in the False Creek Flats.

The next stop heading west will be Mount Pleasant, located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

The line will stop at the existing Broadway-City Hall station on Cambie Street and Broadway, and connect to the Canada Line.

In order to provide greater access to Vancouver General Hospital, the line will stop at Fairview-VGH at Broadway and Laurel Street.

The 5.7-kilometre extension will stop at the South Granville station located at the northeast corner Broadway and Granville Street.

The final stop will be at the northeast corner of Broadway and Arbutus where there will be a bus loop connecting passengers to the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.

The province has provided a map so the public can see where the new stops will be. Construction is scheduled to start next year, with the line going into service in 2025. The project budget is $2.83 billion, funded by the B.C. government, with contributions from the federal government and the City of Vancouver.

The B.C. government says that while the locations of the stops along the Broadway subway line have been finalized, the names of the stops are not considered final at this time.