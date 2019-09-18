Canada
September 18, 2019 1:21 pm

Hazmat unit investigating substance found behind Saskatoon hotel

The Saskatoon Fire Department said one person was exposed to the unknown substance, but believe there is no risk to any member of the public who has not been directly exposed.

Officials say one person was directly exposed to an unknown substance found near a Saskatoon hotel Wednesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was informed of the unknown substance behind Quality Inn and Suites at 1715 Idylwyld Dr. N. just after 8:30 a.m.

The department and Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization responded, along with a hazmat unit and decontamination unit.

Officials said the condition of the person exposed is unconfirmed, but believe there is no risk to any member of the public who has not been directly exposed to the substance.

Hazmat crews are still working on identifying the unknown substance.

Traffic in the area around Avenue B North and 39th Street West remains restricted.

