2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Officials say two people have been injured, one of whom is in life-threatening condition, after a shooting in the city’s north end Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard, north of Finch Avenue West, just before 8:30 p.m.

An update from police said officers received reports approximately 10 shots were fired.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News one of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the second person has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released a suspect description.

More to come.

