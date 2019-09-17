2 injured, 1 in life-threatening condition, after shooting in Toronto’s north end
Officials say two people have been injured, one of whom is in life-threatening condition, after a shooting in the city’s north end Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard, north of Finch Avenue West, just before 8:30 p.m.
An update from police said officers received reports approximately 10 shots were fired.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News one of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the second person has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police haven’t released a suspect description.
More to come.
Shooting:
Jane St/ York Gate Blvd
– reports of approx 10 shots
– units are OS, 2 victims located
– 1 victim with poss life threatening injs,
– being taken to a truama centre by emergency run
– 2nd victim with serious injuries#GO1790515^adc
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2019
