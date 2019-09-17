Roblin woman wins $120K on lotto ticket

A Roblin woman is $120,225 richer after striking it lucky on a lottery ticket in August.

Dianna Bahrey bought a Poker Lotto and All In ticket Aug. 16 at the local Parkway Co-op Service Station, winning $4. She decided to use her winnings to buy a second ticket and instantly won the $120K prize.

“I looked at the retailer and asked, ‘Are you sure?’,” said Bahrey.

“When the clerk said it was true, I couldn’t believe it. I went straight home to tell my husband.”

READ MORE: ‘I nearly fell backwards into the ditch’: Winnipeg lotto player wins $9.5m prize

Bahrey said she plans on using the windfall to pay some bills, treat her kids, and maybe do some traveling.

“Most importantly,” she said, “We’ll just enjoy life!”

WATCH: Tri Hospital Dream Lottery returns