Roblin woman wins $120K on lotto ticket
A Roblin woman is $120,225 richer after striking it lucky on a lottery ticket in August.
Dianna Bahrey bought a Poker Lotto and All In ticket Aug. 16 at the local Parkway Co-op Service Station, winning $4. She decided to use her winnings to buy a second ticket and instantly won the $120K prize.
“I looked at the retailer and asked, ‘Are you sure?’,” said Bahrey.
“When the clerk said it was true, I couldn’t believe it. I went straight home to tell my husband.”
Bahrey said she plans on using the windfall to pay some bills, treat her kids, and maybe do some traveling.
“Most importantly,” she said, “We’ll just enjoy life!”
