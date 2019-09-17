Quebec’s international relations minister reveals she has lung cancer

Nadine Girault, Quebec’s international relations and Francophonie minister, is undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

The announcement on Tuesday comes as the fall session begins for the province’s National Assembly. As she stood alongside Premier François Legault, Girault said she has scaled back on her duties over the past few weeks but won’t stop working.

“Today I feel energized, I feel supported, I feel enthusiastic coming into my functions,” she said.

Her cancer diagnosis came as a blow since Girault, 60, says she has never smoked and considers herself to be in good health.

“This summer has been very difficult for my family and myself,” she said.

While she did not go into details, Girault says her doctors told her she has been reacting well to treatment. The cabinet minister says she doesn’t expect to miss long periods of work, but that she will not go on as many international trips.

“I barely feel any of the secondary effects as anticipated,” she said. “I can confirm that I have my wits.”

Legault says their colleagues have been excited to see Girault. He says he is very happy that she is returning to the National Assembly, and that her fellow politicians support her.

“We are with you for this fight,” he said.

— With files from The Canadian Press