Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ annual Fan Appreciation Day happening Sunday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been the Canadian Football League’s stingiest host — on the field in 2019. But the CFL’s only undefeated home team will be rolling out the welcome mat on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at IG Field for their annual Fan Appreciation Day.

The entire team is going to be there after playing in Montreal the day before, and Blue Bomber players will be seated around the concourse from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an autograph session. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a free 2019 team photo poster to have signed.

Complimentary hot dogs, soft drinks and mini donuts will also be available, and Bomber fans can also take part in on-field activities that include an inflatable obstacle course and slides, a 40-yard dash station, field goal kicking and a throwing net.

2019 Fan Appreciation Day

WHEN: Sept. 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: IG Field (Entrance through the Bomber Store)

PARKING: Parking in the Bomber Store lot and overflow in U-lot.

