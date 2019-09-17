Mail thieves at work in Salmon Arm area: RCMP

Residents living around Salmon Arm are being encouraged to pick up their mail daily after thefts were reported in several neighbourhoods.

Salmon Arm RCMP put out the warning on Tuesday morning and said officers are investigating along with Canada Post.

“If you notice any issues with mail boxes please report them to Canada Post and the RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said.

Mail boxes in Tappen and Sunnybrae Road areas have been targeted, according to West.

“If the members of the general public do see suspicious persons in and around mail boxes please call the RCMP,” West said.

