Calgary judge denies Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Canadian bobsleigh group
A Calgary judge has denied Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.
The two-time Olympic bobsled champion asked the courts for an injunction forcing the national governing body of the sport to release her.
READ MORE: Hero or ‘traitor’? Kaillie Humphries stuns Canada with bid to join U.S. team
Humphries intended to compete for the United States.
The 34-year-old from Calgary has also filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the bobsleigh organization.
READ MORE: Canadian Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries wants to compete for U.S.
Her dispute arose from a harassment complaint she filed with the organization against a coach.
A BCS lawyer says there wasn’t enough evidence to support her claim.
Watch below: Former Olympian Kaillie Humphries has filed a complaint against Bobsleigh Canada. The athlete stepped away from competition in October 2018 before the World Cup season began. (January 2019).
More to come…
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.