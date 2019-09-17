Regina Pats acquire goalie Danton Belluk from Everett Silvertips

The Regina Pats acquired goaltender Danton Belluk from the Everett Silvertips on Monday for a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2021 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

Belluk, 18, has played just two games in the WHL, both in 2017-18, posting a 6.03 goals-against average with a .913 save percentage.

Listed at six-foot-one and 161 pounds, Belluk spent last season with the Eastman Selects in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League.

He appeared in 27 games, posting a 2.90 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

“We are happy to add Denton to our group,” said John Paddock, the Pats vice-president of hockey operations and general manager.

“He has had a strong midget career and we look forward to him joining our team for this season.”

The news came shortly after netminder Dean McNabb, 19, was dealt to the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

“We wish Dean all the best in Winnipeg,” Paddock said.

“He has been a credit to our organization, and we know he will do the same with the Ice.”

McNabb posted an 8-16-0-1 record in 2018-19 with a 4.20 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.