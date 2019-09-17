Regina Pats
September 17, 2019 11:00 am

Regina Pats acquire goalie Danton Belluk from Everett Silvertips

By Online Producer  Global News

The Regina Pats traded for Everett Silvertips goalie prospect Danton Belluk on Monday. Belluk played in two Western Hockey League (WHL) games in 2017-18.

Courtesy / Everett Silvertips
A A

The Regina Pats acquired goaltender Danton Belluk from the Everett Silvertips on Monday for a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2021 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

Story continues below

Belluk, 18, has played just two games in the WHL, both in 2017-18, posting a 6.03 goals-against average with a .913 save percentage.

Listed at six-foot-one and 161 pounds, Belluk spent last season with the Eastman Selects in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League.

READ MORE: Regina Pats add size to roster with acquisition of forward Drew Englot

He appeared in 27 games, posting a 2.90 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

“We are happy to add Denton to our group,” said John Paddock, the Pats vice-president of hockey operations and general manager.

“He has had a strong midget career and we look forward to him joining our team for this season.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice kick off 2019 WHL Bantam Draft with a bang

The news came shortly after netminder Dean McNabb, 19, was dealt to the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

“We wish Dean all the best in Winnipeg,” Paddock said.

“He has been a credit to our organization, and we know he will do the same with the Ice.”

McNabb posted an 8-16-0-1 record in 2018-19 with a 4.20 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Everett Silvertips
Junior Hockey
Pats
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL
Winnipeg Ice

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.