September 17, 2019 11:58 am

East London fire causes $250K in damage, no injuries

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London fire crews battle an apartment building blaze at Hamilton Road and Egerton Street.

London Fire Department / Twitter
London firefighters say an east London blaze gave them a tough battle but resulted in no injuries early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a burning apartment building on Hamilton Road, just east of Egerton Street, shortly after midnight.

“The good news is that there was actually nobody inside the building at the time of the fire,” said platoon chief Colin Shewell.

“All occupants were accounted for at the scene by the landlord, who actually lived a few doors away.”

While everyone emerged safe, firefighters included, Shewell added that high heat and low visibility made for a tough battle against the blaze.

“We’re pegging the estimate at probably around $200,000 to $250,000 in damage.”

All residents affected by the blaze were provided accommodation for the rest of Tuesday morning, Shewell said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

