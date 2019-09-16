Homes evacuated in north London neighbourhood following gas leak

The gas leak that forced dozens of homes in north London on Monday afternoon was caused by construction, according to officials.

The London Fire Department was on-scene at a natural gas leak on Philbrook Drive in the city’s north end.

The gas has been shut off and the area has been made safe at Phillbrook Ave in #LdnOnt. Pipeline repairs are now underway after being struck by third party construction. @CJBK @CityofLdnOnt @LdnOntFire @BlackburnLondon @lpsmediaoffice @AM980News — Enbridge Gas (@enbridgegas) September 16, 2019

No injuries were been reported but emergency crews evacuated homes within a 100-meter perimeter around the leak.

The perimeter had been established at Hastings Drive east to Stoneybrook Crescent and from Fanshawe Park Road to the north end of Phillbrook Drive near Repton Avenue.

Traffic had also been shut down for this area.

The Fire Department said parents picking up their children at Jack Chambers Public School will be able to access the school using Hastings Drive.

City emergency officials worked with the school to ensure that students walking home in the area stay at the school.

The area is now safe.