OPP investigating fatal Hwy. 401 crash near London

All lanes of Highway 401 have reopened near London following a fatal two-vehicle collision Monday night.

OPP, Middlesex-London Emergency Medical Services and the London Fire Department were all called to the scene near Wonderland Road around 9 p.m.

Police say a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle collided, leaving one person dead.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time, and there is no word on any other injuries.

Police reopened the westbound lanes of the highway shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, while the eastbound lanes were reopened less than an hour after the crash Monday night.

Officers have not released much information about what led to the collision, however police say they will provide updates as they come available.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or might have dashcam footage of the crash to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.