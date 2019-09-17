Trending
September 17, 2019 12:25 pm

Alan Doyle surprises superfans with wedding serenade in P.E.I.

By Senior National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

WATCH: Canadian singer Alan Doyle surprised Stewart Dowd and Dana McKinlay at their wedding on Sept. 15, after they spent more than a year inviting him to their big day on social media. The wedding was held in Charlottetown, PEI.

Stewart Dowd and Dana McKinlay are nothing if not persistent.

The couple spent nearly two years trying to lure Great Big Sea‘s frontman, Alan Doyle, to their wedding in Charlottetown, P.E.I. They set up a dedicated Twitter account to make their overtures public, and sent him tweets under the hashtag #AlanDoylePleasePlayOurWedding every single day for 580 consecutive days.

Dowd and McKinlay tweeted about their travels, their friends, their wedding preparations and — most importantly — their love for Doyle’s music, all in the hope that he might drop by for their “kitchen party wedding” on Sept. 15, 2019.

And on their big day, he came through.

Video posted online shows Doyle surprising them at their wedding ceremony in the woods, moments after they’re pronounced husband and wife. Dowd and McKinlay share a kiss in front of their wedding party, then turn around to see Doyle launching into a song.

The bride and groom both cover their faces in astonishment.

“Is this the place?” Doyle asks, before launching into a rendition of his song Take Us Home.

“Alan Doyle’s playing at my wedding!” Dowd shouts. He then picks up McKinlay and spins her around in excitement.

Doyle later gave the couple his signed guitar as a wedding gift.

“If you goes [sic] to a wedding, you got to bring a present,” Doyle tweeted. He added in a separate tweet that he took four flights to reach the couple, but it was well worth it for “the loveliest kind of folks.”

Canadian singer Alan Doyle, left, is shown with newlyweds Dana McKinlay and Stewart Dowd at their wedding in P.E.I.

Dana McKinlay and Stewart Dowd/Twitter

The couple gushed about their wedding dream come true on Twitter afterward, adding that they had no idea that he would actually show up.

“We are totally overwhelmed,” they tweeted. “So much love. And @AlanThomasDoyle played our wedding!!!”

They described Doyle as “the most amazing man” in a later tweet, and thanked him “a million times.”

“What a lovely day,” Doyle tweeted on Monday. “Congrats to ye both.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

