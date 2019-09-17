Alan Doyle surprises superfans with wedding serenade in P.E.I.

Stewart Dowd and Dana McKinlay are nothing if not persistent.

The couple spent nearly two years trying to lure Great Big Sea‘s frontman, Alan Doyle, to their wedding in Charlottetown, P.E.I. They set up a dedicated Twitter account to make their overtures public, and sent him tweets under the hashtag #AlanDoylePleasePlayOurWedding every single day for 580 consecutive days.

READ MORE: Bridesmaid told to 'wear anything' dons T. Rex costume for sister's wedding

Dowd and McKinlay tweeted about their travels, their friends, their wedding preparations and — most importantly — their love for Doyle’s music, all in the hope that he might drop by for their “kitchen party wedding” on Sept. 15, 2019.

Story 136: Dance, dance with me one more time,

one more time.

Dance, dance with me one more time, before the band is done.

Cheers to @alanthomasdoyle for filling our nights with amazing music and ever lasting memories! pic.twitter.com/WokcoA1pkU — Alan Doyle, Will You Play Our Wedding? (@StewandDana2019) June 25, 2018

And on their big day, he came through.

Video posted online shows Doyle surprising them at their wedding ceremony in the woods, moments after they’re pronounced husband and wife. Dowd and McKinlay share a kiss in front of their wedding party, then turn around to see Doyle launching into a song.

The bride and groom both cover their faces in astonishment.

“Is this the place?” Doyle asks, before launching into a rendition of his song Take Us Home.

READ MORE: Man photobombs girlfriend with engagement ring for a month (and she has no idea)

“Alan Doyle’s playing at my wedding!” Dowd shouts. He then picks up McKinlay and spins her around in excitement.

Doyle later gave the couple his signed guitar as a wedding gift.

“If you goes [sic] to a wedding, you got to bring a present,” Doyle tweeted. He added in a separate tweet that he took four flights to reach the couple, but it was well worth it for “the loveliest kind of folks.”

The couple gushed about their wedding dream come true on Twitter afterward, adding that they had no idea that he would actually show up.

“We are totally overwhelmed,” they tweeted. “So much love. And @AlanThomasDoyle played our wedding!!!”

They described Doyle as “the most amazing man” in a later tweet, and thanked him “a million times.”

Story 581: @alanthomasdoyle we cannot thank you enough! You are the most amazing man. You made an amazing day absolutely perfect. Thank you a million times. We'll be tweeting photos and more thank yous in the coming days. Thank you thank you!#AlanDoylePleasePlayOurWedding pic.twitter.com/N0fYPEpMon — Alan Doyle, Will You Play Our Wedding? (@StewandDana2019) September 16, 2019

“What a lovely day,” Doyle tweeted on Monday. “Congrats to ye both.”