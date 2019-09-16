Bianca Andreescu holds open practice in Montreal and gives back to the fans

Canada’s tennis darling Bianca Andreescu is in Montréal this week to practice after her historic U.S. Open win.

Upon arrival in centre court at the IGA stadium, the tennis champion was greeted with a standing ovation.

Cheers of “congratulations Bianca,” “we love you Bibi” and “bravo Bianca” echoed through the court.

“I’m here to encourage her. We’re very proud of her,” said fan Lorraine Jacmain.

Others were at the stadium to be inspired.

“She’s inspiring young kids like my kid and we’re big fans from a long time ago,” said François Turgeon.

Andreescu is just coming off a major win at the U.S. Open Championship, defeating living legend Serena Williams.

Andreescu had a week to do the media rounds in New York and at home, where she was presented with the keys to her hometown Mississauga, Ont., and unveiled a new street named after herself: Andreescu Way.

Back in Montréal, it was less about the glory and more about the game.

Andreescu did not speak to the media.

“Listen, we need to be back to work, back to business,” said her coach Sylvain Bruneau.

But not without giving a little love to the fans.

Andreescu signed autographs, took selfies and even heard from fans who not only think she can take the top spot in tennis, but the top job in the country.

“Bianca for Prime Minister!” yelled one man. “I will vote for her and I was happy that she won against Serena,” said young Noah Derezer.

“Maybe one day,” her coach said, laughing. “Right now, I still want her to be on the court and compete.”

Andreescu is getting ready to compete in her next tournament at the China Open in Beijing. She is also hoping to qualify for the 2019 WTA Finals taking place in Shenzhen, China, where only the top players in the world can compete.