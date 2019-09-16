Glenwood residents concerned infill housing will change neighbourhood

You can hear the frustration in their voices.

Members of the Glenwood community have fought against change in their Winnipeg neighbourhood – change they say will alter the character of Glenwood, bringing in up to four renters on lots where once a single-family home existed.

They have fought dozens of battles with only a few victories.

READ MORE: ‘I am basically a prisoner in my own home’: Winnipeg woman says construction site next door dangerous

Developers have been encouraged to revitalize these neighbourhoods – demolishing some of the tiny old houses, replacing them with new, energy efficient, climate-change-friendly houses. They do stand out, sprawling meters above the houses next to them.

The City of Winnipeg rules are confusing — years worth of consultations and documents has resulted in a hodge-podge of development, and very little consistency in what is allowed where — say the community members. As our guests tell us in 680 CJOB’s News podcast, Winnipeg is behind the times.