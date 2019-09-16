Officer sprayed in eyes with bear mace while making arrest: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say one of their officers was sprayed in the eyes with bear mace while making an arrest on Friday.

According to police, it happened on Granville Street near Davie Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the officer, who was working alone, recognized a woman who was wanted on a province-wide warrant, and tried to arrest her.

The suspect pulled out a can of bear mace and sprayed it into the officer’s face, police said.

The officer called for backup and was able to hold the woman down until more officers arrived, police said.

Police say 36-year-old Janine Renata Firth of Vancouver has been charged with the use of a weapon in assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.

The officer was treated in hospital and released on Friday.