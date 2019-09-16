Military officer at Canadian Forces Base Borden charged with sexual assault

A lieutenant-colonel at the Canadian Forces Base Borden was charged with sexual assault on Thursday.

Daniel Mainguy, who’s also a member of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group, was also charged with conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

According to a news release from Canada’s national defence department, the charges Mainguy is facing are in response to incidents that were reported to the forces’ investigation service in June.

On June 6, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service started looking into allegations of sexual misconduct against Mainguy.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was revealed there were two separate and unrelated incidents involving Mainguy, the department said.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service seeks to investigate and where appropriate lay charges based on factual evidence regardless of rank or professional status of those involved,” lieutenant-colonel Kevin Cadman of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service said in a statement.

“Much care is taken to investigate all matters of this nature, historical or otherwise, which is now before the courts.”

The matter will now go through the military justice system for a possible court martial, but a date and location hasn’t been determined yet.

