2 in hospital following head-on collision near Omemee: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision near Omemee on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Sturgeon and Peace roads around 1:45 p.m., just a few kilometres north of the village of Omemee, for a collision between a car and a SUV.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on scene say the car ended up in the ditch following the collision.

OP told Global News that one person from each vehicle was taken to hospital minor injures. It’s not yet known if they were the drivers or other occupants.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.