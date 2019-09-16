1 dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

One person was killed and another was sent to hospital following a head-on collision that closed Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., Peterborough County OPP and emergency crews were reportedly called to the area just east of Asphodel 3rd Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

TRAFFIC: Highway 7 remains closed following an earlier two vehicle head on collision. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:00 p.m. near the 4th Line of Asphodel. Check back for more information as it becomes available from #PtboOPP #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/d2Nle8PQu6 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 16, 2019

According to police, one vehicle was found on its side and engulfed in flames. Another vehicle was reportedly on fire in a ditch.

On Monday morning, OPP said their initial investigation determined that a westbound vehicle had crossed over the highway lane into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle and causing both vehicles to ignite.

Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased was transported to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination. The victim’s name will be released upon conclusion of the examination, OPP said.

The highway was closed until 6:30 a.m. Monday as OPP investigated. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

