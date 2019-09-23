Tom Payne on ‘Prodigal Son’ and his character Malcolm Bright

Prodigal Son follows criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) as he uses his twisted genius to get inside the minds of murderers to help the NYPD solve cases.

As Bright helps track down the city’s most dangerous criminals, he also battles his own demons.

Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne, Lou Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen.

Prodigal Son premieres on Sept. 23 and the show’s star Payne sat down with Global News in Toronto to talk about the father and son dynamic viewers will see throughout the episodes.

New series Prodigal Son premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

