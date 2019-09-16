Lilly Singh ‘scared, nervous, excited’ for ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’

Multitalented actress, comedian, YouTube sensation and bestselling author Lilly Singh brings a fresh perspective to late-night television as host of the weeknight talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

In each half-hour episode, the Indian-Canadian entertainer kicks off the show with a monologue covering a wide range of trending topics followed by a comedic desk bit and interviews with celebrity guests, who join Singh for personally tailored games, field pieces and pre-taped comedy sketches.

Singh is set to launch her new show on Sept. 16 and sat down with Global News in Toronto to talk about what fans can expect and if her dog Scarbro will make a cameo.

When asked if Scarbro will make an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the host responded: “That is a great question! And the answer is I will do everything in my power to ensure that he is on the show. I’ve been already working with him on it. We do little bits. I would love it.”

Singh described the show as “a half-hour late-night show. It’s going to be sketch comedy, and we’re going to do a take of the monologue. I’m going to have guests and probably some musical sketch comedy as well. It’s kind of similar to the things I’ve done on YouTube, but we’re going to change it up a little bit. Positive, uplifting, comedic, good vibes.”

A Little Late with Lilly Singh airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on Global.

