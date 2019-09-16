Pickup truck driver charged following fatal collision in Napanee
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a man following a fatal collision involving a truck and a motorcycle earlier this summer.
READ MORE: Collision involving motorcycle and pickup kills 1 in Napanee
On July 13, a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a trailer collided on Pine Grove Road between Stone Hedge and Westplain roads in Greater Napanee.
The 54-year-old motorcyclist, Donald Nurse of Belleville, was killed in the collision, while the 24-year-old pickup driver, Michael Holden of Napanee, was uninjured.
After investigating the incident, OPP charged Holden on Sept. 15 with one count of careless driving.
Holden is set to appear in a Napanee court on Nov. 7.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.