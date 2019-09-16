Pickup truck driver charged following fatal collision in Napanee

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a man following a fatal collision involving a truck and a motorcycle earlier this summer.

On July 13, a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a trailer collided on Pine Grove Road between Stone Hedge and Westplain roads in Greater Napanee.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist, Donald Nurse of Belleville, was killed in the collision, while the 24-year-old pickup driver, Michael Holden of Napanee, was uninjured.

After investigating the incident, OPP charged Holden on Sept. 15 with one count of careless driving.

Holden is set to appear in a Napanee court on Nov. 7.