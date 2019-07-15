Collision involving motorcycle and pickup kills 1 in Napanee

A section of Pine Grove Road was closed on Saturday for a fatal collision in Napanee.

OPP says a motorcycle and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Pine Grove Road between Stone Hedge and Westplain roads around 1 p.m., killing one person.

OPP have not released information about the deceased.

READ MORE: 1 dead following serious collision west of Napanee

It’s currently unclear if charges will be laid, or what the cause of the collision was.

OPP have yet to release the identity of the deceased.