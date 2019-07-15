Canada
July 15, 2019

Collision involving motorcycle and pickup kills 1 in Napanee

OPP say a person died as a result of a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle.

A section of Pine Grove Road was closed on Saturday for a fatal collision in Napanee.

OPP says a motorcycle and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Pine Grove Road between Stone Hedge and Westplain roads around 1 p.m., killing one person.

OPP have not released information about the deceased.

It’s currently unclear if charges will be laid, or what the cause of the collision was.

OPP have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

